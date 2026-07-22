Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked right here – see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch and more
Samsung's summer extravaganza takes place today – here's how to watch it live
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Samsung will launch its new range of foldable phones today, with the wider Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 being the much talked about newcomer.
It'll be joined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked presentation being held in London, and you can watch it all unfold live right here on T3.
Galaxy Unpacked July 2026: Official Livestream - YouTube