Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked right here – see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch and more

Samsung's summer extravaganza takes place today – here's how to watch it live

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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026
(Image credit: Mike Lowe / Future)

Samsung will launch its new range of foldable phones today, with the wider Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 being the much talked about newcomer.

It'll be joined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked presentation being held in London, and you can watch it all unfold live right here on T3.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2026: Official Livestream - YouTube Galaxy Unpacked July 2026: Official Livestream - YouTube
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