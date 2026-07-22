Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Z Fold 8 'Wide', Watch Ultra 2, more

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Colour me excited (Image credit: Samsung) Pictured above is the Z Fold 7 model, released last year, in its trio of colourways. The Blue Shadow is the standout winner for me. So what to expect this year for the Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra? Rumour has it that there'll be exclusive new colour options, as it typical of Samsung Store. A new source suggests those will be rather green in nature, with Pistachio, Green Shadow and Mint the purported exclusive options for the Z Fold 8, Ultra and Flip, respectively. Those will join the base Cream, Graphite and Lavender options, expected to be available from wider retail sources.

Privacy, please? (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) But back to the phones for a moment. Back when Samsung revealed the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the addition of Privacy Display turned out to be a bit of a controversy. The feature, which when enabled turns off some pixels to narrow the field of view, makes would-be snoopers unable to see your S26 Ultra's screen. It can even be regionally applied, as to only affect notification areas, for example. This being Samsung's big feature breakthrough for 2026, surely the latest and priciest Galaxy phones will feature it? But there's not been a peep in the leaks about Privacy Display in the new foldables. Therefore, we don't anticipate that it will feature – not even for the devices' front displays. That might be for the best in some people's eyes, however, instead leaving the focus on the new titanium sub-structure as the key talking point.

Watch out! (Image credit: Evan Blass / X) But it's not just about folding phones this Unpacked. As we reported yesterday, there's also expected to be new wearables. Principally the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leaked, courtesy of serial leaker Evan Blass, who appears to have acquired official marketing images from a Spanish-language source, as posted on his X feed. Key to the Ultra 2 is its brighter-than-ever display rated at an apparent 5,000 nits. The battery is also purported to deliver up to 60 hours of runtime, which sounds mega. More info from Unpacked come 2pm (London time), no doubt, so keep your eyes on the site for more.

Some things might not change as much Of course, while the new size and shape of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is going to draw a lot of attention, we're expecting more than one phone today, and the reality is that the Z Flip 8 will likely be the bigger seller. The flip-phone is a more common sight on the streets of London, in our experience, and its far lower cost of entry seems to be persuasive alongside its fun and dinky size. It's also highly like that we're going to see far less change between versions on this format. That doesn't mean there won't be progress, and we'd assume that there will be internal upgrades as well as some display spec bumps, but the design is expected to be largely consistent with what came before – which is no problem, based on our glowing four-star review.

What are we to make of this new shape? (Image credit: Microsoft) As the leaks we've showcased already today demonstrate, this is a big moment for Samsung – it's not every day that a phone-maker completely redesigns one of its flagships. In a world where a new camera bump dominates headlines in iPhone-land, imagine if Apple completely changed the phone's shape one year: it'd be bedlam. So, what does this new, squatter shape mean for Samsung? We can only assume that it's done an absolute shedload of market research and focus testing to back up the idea that taller folding phones aren't for everyone. While we don't have the stats to back that up ourselves, it's worth throwing things way back to the Surface Duo, Microsoft's own bi-fold phone from a few years ago. It went the way of the dodo after a couple of iterations, but reviewers were consistently won over by its size and shape, which looks an awful lot like Samsung's new design.

The end of the crease? (Image credit: @kro_roe / X) Samsung, like every other folding phone maker, has rightly been preoccupied in recent years with the crease in the middle of its phones' displays. Minimising that crease makes the internal display nicer to use, so it's a major goal – and leaks suggest this generation of phones could improve things massively. A new image shared on social media today, ahead of Samsung's launch event, appears to show last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 next to this year's Z Fold 8 Ultra. The harsh lighting makes it easy to see the crease on the older model, but the newer version next to it looks much smoother. The angle is flattering, admittedly, and it's not the most scientific of comparisons given we only have the one image, but it's a great sign for those hoping Samsung would be able to keep things nice and flat on its new internal display.

Heavy metal (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) But here's one key aspect to Samsung's latest foldables that's already officially been released, as we reported last week. That's all to do with the brand's new sub-structure, which uses a titanium-alloy film directly behind the display panel, replacing a polymer film. Samsung says this offers greater mechanical stiffness – up to 20x – which also means better anti-'crease' properties. That ought to set the latest Galaxy Z Fold devices apart from the competition, as the crease has blighted foldable devices across all brands for many years now.

The new standard? (Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X) Wait, hold up, that's not a Galaxy Z Fold 8. Here's where things are going to get interesting – as it's widely expected that Apple will reveal the 'iPhone Ultra' in September of this year. Samsung, however, has beaten the Cupertino company to the punch. Sure, it was already several years ahead anyway, but this new format is likely to become the 'new standard' in what consumers expect. It's believed that Samsung will be providing the AMOLED panel for Apple's foldable, which makes it even more likely that it'll be the very same base solution – hence the dummy render image, above, looking mighty similar. What does that mean for the tall-and-narrow foldables market? We'll just have to wait and see. Samsung is expected to support both formats, but for how long?

Is anything ever secret anymore? (Image credit: J-Hope (via @smsithick / X)) Well, that's a bit of a giveaway, isn't it? BTS' J-Hope is pictured holding the purported 'Wide' Galaxy Z Fold 8, showing off the new-form foldable for all to see. In a fetching purple finish of all things, too. READ: Hello Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, where have you been all my life? Given the Korean popstar's ties with Samsung, this seems to be no accident, more a coordinated tease of what the new wider-and-shorter foldable looks like – complete with its duo of cameras. There's a lot more that Samsung will have to say about the latest Z Fold, though, so this glimpse is just that. It's the displays that we really want to see in action in this new aspect ratio.