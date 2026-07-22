If you want to see Samsung's new crease-less display on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, here you are

Quick Summary Samsung will finally launch its new foldables today, including the "crease-less" Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This has been pictured alongside the last generation model to show the difference.

Samsung will unveil its new foldable phones later today, during its London Galaxy Unpacked event, but just in case you haven't had enough spoilers already here's another.

One of the most talked about upgrades coming with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is its alleged "crease-less" display. And now we have some evidence. An image shared by an online leaker shows the new flagship device against the model it's replacing and the difference is obvious.

Posted by @kro-roe on X, the hands-on photo looks to have been taken in a factory environment or during an official event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the left has a very visible crease down the middle of the open display, while the Fold 8 Ultra does not.