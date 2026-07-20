A hidden robot crashed Spain's World Cup victory – did you spot it?

Quick Summary The unreleased Honor Robot Phone was spotted in celebrations after the World Cup final. The phone featuring a pop-out robot-like camera is expected to launch in August and is currently on preorder in China.

It's a good job that Spain won the World Cup, because it gave defender Eric García the perfect platform to show off Honor's unreleased Robot Phone.

Mixed into the celebrations, the Barcelona player was seen filming with Honor's next-gen smartphone, which features a pop-out camera on a gimbal.

That camera, powered by Honor's AI, can respond to what it sees, reacting like a little robot, while also offering a versatile capture platform, a bit like the DJI Osmo Pocket.