Honor 600 Pro gets a whacking early deal – £200 off and a projector bundled in

Honor has announced official UK pricing for the Honor 600 and 600 Pro, and it’s proof that you don’t have to spend upwards of a grand on a phone to get high-end specs.

The Honor 600 Pro is the top model in this new series and, at £899.99 when full-price through Honor's UK store, it blurs the boundary between mid-range and high-end Android phones.

It has a top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, although when you dig into the model number, you’ll realise this is actually the last-generation version. It is, predictably, slightly less powerful than the newer one.

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Continuing the low and no-compromise angle, the Honor 600 Pro has a full metal and glass design, where the last-gen Honor 400 Pro had a plastic rear panel. And there’s no filler content in the rear camera line-up either: a 200MP primary, 3.5x zoom view 50MP cam (up from 3x last year) and a 12MP ultrawide.

While a jump from the £699.99 cost of the Honor 400 Pro to this year’s £899.99 may come with a sharp intake of breath, the Honor 600 Pro is a more lavishly attired — and better-looking, if perhaps excessively iPhone-like — phone.

Still too rich? The standard Honor 600 starts at £549.99 for the version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, rising to £599.99 with 512GB storage. Honor’s 600 Pro only comes in the one spec, which has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

This represents a £100 increase over the last generation Honor 400, which started at £449.99.

Honor does offer a solution for those sick of constantly rising prices, from baked beans to smartphones. As it so often does, Honor offers some stellar discounts and freebies available during the launch window, if you buy directly from Honor.

There’s £200 off the Honor 600 Pro, bringing it down to £699.99 — just like the last generation. Or you can have £150 off the 512GB Honor 600 or £100 off the 256GB version. And, yes, this means both storage options cost £449.99, which makes absolutely no sense at all.

On the freebies front, the Honor 600 includes a SuperCharge power adapter, which apparently is otherwise not bundled in.

The Honor 600 Pro includes an Honor Choice Projector Air Pro, a Full HD portable projector with Netflix onboard. It’s not battery-operated, but it is highly portable, only weighs 550g and costs £249.99 on its tod. You also get a 100W SuperCharge adapter. for the phone

(Image credit: Honor)

Alternatively, you can have as freebies the Honor Choice AI Note voice recorder plus a pair of Earbuds Clip earphones (and the power adapter), with the Honor 600 Pro. But a mini projector sounds like a lot more fun.

There’s also an Honor 600 Lite at the bottom of this particular range. It costs £369.99 and is available at £20 off and with a freebie pair of Earbuds Clip when bought direct from Honor, for a limited period.

How do the three compare? Stepping down from the Honor 600 Pro to the Honor 600 you lose the top-end processor, the glass back is swapped for plastic, and Honor drops the 3.5x “zoom” camera.

One further step down, the Honor 600 Lite has a weaker camera array, with only a basic 5MP ultra wide, a less bright screen and less powerful Mediatek Dimensity series processor.

All three phones have super-high capacity Silicon Carbon batteries, though, with capacity of 6320-6400mAh, which should let them breezily outlast most phones that still use the older style of lithium ion battery tech.