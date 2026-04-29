Samsung's TriFold experiment may have ended, but another is ready to take its place

Quick Summary Huawei is planning a follow-up to its trifold phone, the Hauwei Mate XT2. The new folding phone is said to improve the hinge design while boosting the power, battery and cameras.

Samsung launched its TriFold phone late in 2025, but it was a limited run and has now finished production. But if you missed out, there's another player returning to town with a new trifold device – Huawei.

Huawei was actually one of the first manufacturers to release a dual-hinge device with the Huawei Mate XT in 2024 and rumours now say that the company is working on the Mate XT2 for later in the year.

It's said that the company will be focusing on improving the hinge technology to reduce creases, while also boosting the power, battery and camera. That's to be expected when replacing a device from 2024.

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The Huawei Mate XT used a different design to Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold. Huawei's device only had one display, folding in a Z action rather than a G like Samsung.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

That meant that Huawei's external display was the left-hand portion of the screen, with it wrapping around the outside of that hinge, rather than all folding up inside. This perhaps makes it simpler, but means a third of the screen is exposed all the time, so more likely to pick up damage.

The details come from Weibo (via Notebook Check) and it's not clear exactly how the hinges will change and what it means for the device – and if there will be any change to the folding method.

Other details are more specific: the Kirin 9050 Pro processing unit is mentioned, as well as increasing the battery from 5,600mAh to more than 6,000mAh, which shouldn't be a surprise given the advancements in silicon-carbon battery tech.

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Finally, the Mate XT2 is said to have the same cameras as the Huawei Mate X7, said to be two 50-megapixel cameras for the main and telephoto, with a 40-megapixel ultrawide.

Unfortunately, as we're talking about Huawei, it's likely that availability outside China will be limited. The launch is expected to take place in October.