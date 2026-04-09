Here's your last chance to buy a Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Quick Summary Samsung's most bizarre folding phone may soon be restocked for the final time. That's coming to the US market, and may offer a final opportunity for users to snag the innovative device.

It's no secret that foldable phones have been gently creeping up in popularity over the years. What started as a niche has now got multiple different brands involved, offering their own take on the form.

2026 is tipped to be an even bigger year for the segment, with the anticipated launch of the iPhone Fold expected to bring new swathes of interest. Now, users may have a final chance to get their hands on one of the most interesting devices on the market.

That's because the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold looks set to be restocked later this week, for what is presumably the final time. As reported last month, the model is set to be wound down, marking it as something of an experiment from the Korean brand.

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Its discontinuation doesn't point towards an issue with sales figures, though – quite the opposite in fact. The model has continued to sell out almost immediately every time it was restocked, with the next drop expected to offer much of the same.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

The new stock is expected for the US online store, which currently has a timer set to run out at 9am ET (6am PT / 2pm BST) on the 10th of April.

There's no telling how much stock is coming, but its likely to be minimal, with the overall stock levels for the handset said to be low. For those who do miss the online allocation, there's also the opportunity to pick up some stock in stores.

According to 9to5Google, those locations include:

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Los Cerritos Center – Cerritos, CA

Mall of America – Bloomington, MN

Queens Center – Elmhurst, NY

Roosevelt Field – Garden City, NY

The Americana at Brand – Glendale, CA

The Galleria – Houston, TX

Stonebriar Centre – Frisco, TX

For anyone still hoping to get their hands on one of the most futuristic pieces of tech of the modern era, this could well be the last chance.