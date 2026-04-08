Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro could become the fourth, exciting flagship in Samsung's phone range

Quick Summary Samsung could expand the range of phones it offers with the Galaxy S27 family, introducing a new Pro model. The S27 Pro could drop S Pen support, but offer the Privacy Display feature from the Ultra.

Samsung could be planning to have a four-model line-up for the Galaxy S27, expected to launch in 2027. The additional new model is said to be the Galaxy S27 Pro.

According to a source at ET News, the fourth model will sit towards the top of the range, effectively splitting the Galaxy S27 line up into two. There will be the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus, but then the flagship models will be the Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

In 2025, Samsung attempted to add a new model to the range with the Galaxy S25 Edge, but the appetite for a slim phone over one that was more fully featured didn't appear to be there.

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One of the interesting details about the Pro model is that it's said to drop support for the S Pen. While the Ultra has continued to house the S Pen and support a range of on-screen stylus features, the Pro would drop this – which I don't think too many people would be worried about.

Why a Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro makes sense

The source speculates that the aim in adding a fourth model is to "expand consumer choices", but it's almost certainly an attempt by Samsung to increase the average selling price across the range.

While the Ultra remains one of the leading phones in the Android space, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus feel a good step lower in their offering. It's likely that Samsung will mirror Chinese manufacturers who often have a "pro" model as well as an "ultra", with the biggest differentiator being the camera.

With brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo offering a flagship phone that puts the emphasis on camera performance, often picking larger and more dedicated sensors, it could be that Samsung expands what the S27 Ultra offers to make space for the Galaxy S27 Pro below it.

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It's suggested that the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra would share many properties, likely to include the 200-megapixel main camera, but it's likely that other lenses might not be as comprehensive. That's generally the pattern we see in other brands.

Another area that's likely to be similar between the Pro and the Ultra is the display. The display on the Ultra is the largest and generally the best of the Samsung family, which in 2026 expanded to include Privacy Display. This feature is specifically called out as the Galaxy S27 Pro could be the only other phone to offer this clever privacy feature.

We're early on in the rumour cycle at the moment, but if the launch of the Galaxy S26 taught us anything, it's that Samsung could change its mind on the composition of the Galaxy S27 family over the coming months, so you can expect a lot more to come from this story.