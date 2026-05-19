Gaming phones are becoming the new, affordable Android flagships – 144Hz OLED and mammoth 8,000mAh battery

Quick summary RedMagic has announced an overclocked version of the 11 Pro, with more power and battery life. The phone has been launched in China and will be going global later in May.

RedMagic has announced its latest Android gaming phone, the RedMagic 11S Pro, making its official debut in China. The new models aim for peak gaming power with transparent designs and visible liquid cooling systems.

The new S model is a mid-life refresh, building on the RedMagic 11 Pro with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This "Leading Edition" version of the chip matches the "for Galaxy" clock speeds of 4.74GHz to give a little extra boost over the original phone.

Keeping the chip at workable heat levels is a challenge, but there's a comprehensive cooling system to do just that. It's called the AquaCore and here it combines a 24,000 RPM TurboFan, through-channel airflow design, a vapour chamber and liquid metal technology, all designed to ensure consistent performance under load.

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RedMagic is a sub-brand of Nubia (itself part of ZTE) and has emerged as top choice for many gamers, especially with Asus announcing its departure from phones and ending ROG Phone development.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

The RedMagic 11S Pro continues its upgrades over the existing models with an 8,000mAh battery – that's a 500mAh increase – along with 80W charging.

Power is controlled by the Energy Cube 3.0 to make sure that cooling, performance and power consumption are all coordinated.

While the phone has a mostly flat design to aid grip, it features a 6.85-inch BOE AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and there's no notch or punch hole on this screen for cameras, so you get all the space to play. There's an under-display camera instead.

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There will be two colours of the 11S Pro – Matte Black and Matte Silver – while the 11S Pro+ comes in Nightfreeze (transparent black) and Subzero (transparent silver), allowing you to see the cooling systems and internal components. There's also customisable RGB lighting for the shoulder triggers and other areas.

RedMagic has also confirmed that it will be launching the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, which will launch globally as the Astra 2 Gaming Tablet.

The phone will initially be available in China, but international availability will be announced on 27 May, at which point the pricing will be confirmed.