Skoda produces its most affordable EV to date – and it’s Epiq

Quick summary Skoda has launched its most affordable EV to date. The Skoda Epiq is a compact, or city SUV crossover and starts from the same price as its petrol equivalent.

The Škoda Epiq is ready to live up to its name, delivering an impressive spec list, great range and tons of storage, despite being the cheapest electric model the company has produced to date.

Based on the new MEB+ platform that it shares with other new VW group releases, including the VW ID Polo , VW ID Cross and Seat Raval , the Škoda Epiq starts from just £24,950, making it as affordable as the petrol equivalent in the range, the Škoda Kamiq.

Škoda describes the Epiq as a city SUV crossover, as although it’s compact, it still offers plenty of space inside. There’s a generous 475 litres of boot space inside, plus an additional 25-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, for more storage potential.

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Part of the clever MEB+ design is the use of smaller, light-weight batteries which power the Epiq’s front wheel drive system. There’s a 38.5kWh battery for the Epiq 40 version, while the top spec Epiq 55 uses a larger 55kWh battery. These deliver between 99kW (135 mechanical horsepower) and 155kW (211 mechanical horsepower) and a range of up to 440km (272 miles). A lower-powered Epiq 35 that also uses the 38.5kWh battery won’t be available in the UK.

(Image credit: Future)

Charging maxes out at 105kW for the Epiq 55 model to deliver 10-80% in under 25 minutes for DC charging, while 11kW AC charging is available across all models for home charging. The system also supports bi-directional charging to allow for vehicle to load to power electrical items directly from the car, as well as vehicle to home and vehicle to grid options with a compatible wallbox, to either power your home or return power to the electrical grid.

Inside the car, there’s a 13-inch central display which runs an updated Android-based operating system. This has updated graphics and controls, and in addition to the Škoda applications, also includes Google Maps, YouTube and Spotify.

(Image credit: Skoda)

The Epiq is also ready for the new Škoda mobile digital key, which is launching later this year. This will allow users to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using an iPhone or Android device, as well as easily share access when required. There’s also the Škoda app, which provides a wide range of functions, including charging controls and even automatic payment for public chargers via a Powerpass subscription.

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It also comes with a number of driver assistance features as standard, including Lane Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as Front and Side assist functions. There’s also a Travel Assist option, which includes remote parking and trained parking modes, and a Crossroad assist, which makes use of new corner radars in the front bumper to alert for vehicles coming from the side.

(Image credit: Future)

On the outside of the Epiq, a new glossy black ‘Tech-Deck’ face includes the T-shaped light signature at the front. This either includes LED daytime running lights in the upper section and a combined dipped and main beam LED, or an optional 12-segment matrix LED arrangement.

On the rear, there are slimmer T-shaped lights framing the Škoda lettering. There are six paint colours to finish the Epiq, including an exclusive Jasper red metallic and Timano green. There’s also a range of alloys, from a standard 18-inch up to a 20-inch on the first edition model. It’s a fresh, modern look for Škoda, and although it still ties in with the existing range, it does make the car look unique.

(Image credit: Skoda)

The Škoda Epiq is available to order from July 2026, starting with the First Edition, which will start from £27,700 going up to £31,450 for the 55 model. The Škoda Epiq SE L 40 will start from £24,950 and the SE L 55 will start from £27,700.