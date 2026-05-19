Your older MacBook is about to lose Apple support – here are the affected models

Quick Summary Apple confirmed last year that macOS 26 Tahoe would be the last to support Intel-powered Macs. As such, there are four models that won't support macOS 27 when it is released later this year.

We’re less than a month away from Apple’s developer conference, WWDC, where the company is expected to announce its future software releases for its iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch models and MacBooks.

Following a name change last year, the upcoming software builds are likely to be called iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and macOS 27, and they will arrive on all the latest devices announced this year, along with those still to come. The folding iPhone Ultra, anyone?

Many older devices will also be treated to the software updates. That's usually at least those launched in the last five years, but as is typically the case, a few older devices will drop off the support list. And for Mac, we already know a couple of those models.

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Which Macs won't support macOS 27?

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple confirmed at WWDC25 that macOS 26 Tahoe would be the last software build to support Intel-powered Macs. The new macOS 27 software will therefore be the first to be exclusive to Macs powered by Apple’s silicon.

That means if you are still holding onto a Mac that doesn’t have one of Apple’s M chips under its hood, you won’t be able to download the new software when it is released.

There are currently four Macs that run macOS 26 Tahoe that are on the chopping block, based on the 9to5Mac report: MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019), MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020, four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (2020), Mac Pro (2019).

All other Macs are expected to be supported by the new software, though we won’t know for sure until Apple unveils macOS 27 and the system requirements for that software at WWDC26.

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There are also rumours that Apple will drop support for a few iPhone models with iOS 27. The iPhone models rumoured to lose support are the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2nd generation).

However, this isn’t confirmed as yet – Apple hasn’t actually mentioned anything about older iPhones and upcoming software to date.

For Intel Macs though, it’s the end of the road when it comes to new software features. Maybe it's time to upgrade?