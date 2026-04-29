Goodbye MacBook Pro, hello MacBook Ultra

Quick Summary Sources claim that Apple will introduce a new, higher-end MacBook model in the coming 12 months, with all-new MacBook Ultra branding. Tipped to sport a touchscreen OLED display, the new Mac might arrive early next year.

We've long been hearing about a new, even higher-end MacBook Pro coming in the next year. And there's been talk about how it'll sport an OLED display with touchscreen functionality – a first for a MacBook. However, it now looks like it will never happen.

That's not because the next-level MacBook itself won't appear, but it is unlikely to sport the "Pro" name. Sources claim that the all-new, enhanced laptop will be the first in Apple's new Ultra range.

According to MacWorld, Apple is set to extend its Ultra branding across each of its main product lines – including MacBook, iPhone and iPad. Previous reports have also claimed that AirPods could get an Ultra model, too.

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The iPhone Ultra is thought to be the final name for the iPhone Fold – Apple's first foldable phone. And although we don't yet know much about an iPad Ultra, it would make sense to keep the flagship lineup branding consistent.

But it's the MacBook Ultra that's arguably the most intriguing for now, not least because MacWorld claims it might miss its expected release window this year.

The OLED touchscreen MacBook has often been touted as a late 2026 model, with numerous industry experts suggesting so. However, MacWorld says that it's more likely to arrive in 2027 instead, largely due to the ongoing RAM crisis.

It's an issue that is affecting new products from all manufacturers, with AI centres gobbling up available RAM like Pac-Man munches on pills, and unless things change fast, we shouldn't expect many major upgrades and innovations this year.

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That could well include Apple products. Indeed, it is widely understood that we should only expect the iPhone 18 Pro models to launch alongside the foldable iPhone Ultra in September. The standard iPhone 18 will be pushed back to early 2027 instead.

Still, considering just how pricey the MacBook Ultra is likely to be (even a entry-level MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip is priced at £2,200), at least we'll have extra time to save up our pennies.