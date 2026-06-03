Sun-protection clothing is becoming the outdoor industry's biggest battleground, and Patagonia and Arc'teryx have a new challenger

Sun-protection clothing is quickly becoming one of the most competitive categories in outdoor apparel.

Patagonia recently expanded its Capilene Sun Collection, Arc'teryx has made UPF layers a key part of its SS26 range, and now American sustainable clothing brand Outerknown is joining the conversation.

Founded by 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater, Outerknown has built its reputation on combining laid-back California style with environmentally conscious manufacturing.

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The Sun Collection continues that approach, bringing together technical fabrics, UPF protection, and recycled materials in a range aimed at surfers, swimmers, and anyone spending extended periods outdoors.

Lotion-free sun blocking

The men's lineup includes Sun Shirts, hoodies and polos made from 100% recycled polyester.

Each garment offers UPF 50+ protection and is designed to dry quickly, wick moisture away from the skin and help manage odours using silver-free anti-odour technology.

(Image credit: Outerknown)

While the collection has clear roots in surfing and coastal living, the features translate well beyond the beach.

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Lightweight long-sleeve layers have become increasingly popular among hikers, paddlers and trail users looking for an alternative to relying solely on sunscreen during hot-weather adventures.

Borrowing from the surf playbook

For more demanding sessions on the water, Outerknown has also introduced the Apex Evolution Hooded Rashguard.

Designed for surfing or swimming, the close-fitting garment combines UPF 50+ protection with two-way stretch fabric, chlorine resistance and pilling resistance.

(Image credit: Outerknown)

It has ergonomic flatlock seams intended to improve comfort and reduce chafing during movement.

The women's collection follows a similar formula and includes the Women's Sun Shirt, as well as swimwear options such as the Women's Surf Suit and Origin One Piece.

Both are made from recycled ECONYL nylon and are designed to remain secure during active use in the water while maintaining a streamlined fit.

The Sun Collection is now available at Outermost, with prices from $78 / £79 / €89 / AU$99.