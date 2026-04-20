Arc’teryx takes on Patagonia with new sun layers that rethink how you stay cool outdoors

The Sinsola and Ossa layers use airflow and structure to keep you cool when the sun is relentless

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Arc&#039;teryx Sinsola Hoodie on yellow background
(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Arc’teryx has introduced a new wave of “wearable shades” that work through a mix of fabric science and ventilation.

The Sinsola and Sima for women, and the Ossa range for men, have a technical approach and are designed to behave more like ultralight shells than traditional sun hoodies.

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Cooling without taking it off

Alongside it sits the Ossa family, including the Arc’teryx Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoody and full-zip options, which use a thin, stretch nylon ripstop fabric that adds a degree of wind resistance while maintaining the same UPF 50+ protection.

Arc&#039;teryx Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoodie on colourful background

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

It also features the StormHood design, as seen on the brand’s high-end waterproof shells, such as the Arc’teryx Beta AR (2025).

The Ossa ½ Zip is even lighter than the Sinsola, coming in at 135g / 4.8 oz, and it also stows away in its own pocket.

Shade, re-engineered

While they share similarities, Arc’teryx’s new apparel options differ from Patagonia’s Capilene Cool Sun range, which uses soft-knit fabrics to wick sweat and promote evaporative cooling.

Arc’teryx is tackling the same challenge from a different angle, prioritising structure and ventilation over next-to-skin comfort.

Arc&#039;teryx Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoodie on colourful background

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

The Sinsola works as a wear-all-day option when coverage is non-negotiable, while the Ossa pieces offer a more packable, on-demand solution when conditions shift.

The Sinsola Hoody and Ossa ½ Zip Hoodie are available now via Arc’teryx for £200 and £160, respectively.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat