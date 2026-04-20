Arc’teryx takes on Patagonia with new sun layers that rethink how you stay cool outdoors

Arc’teryx has introduced a new wave of “wearable shades” that work through a mix of fabric science and ventilation.

The Sinsola and Sima for women, and the Ossa range for men, have a technical approach and are designed to behave more like ultralight shells than traditional sun hoodies.

The Sinsola Hoody uses a lightweight stretch-woven fabric with a UPF 50+ rating that blocks 98% of UV radiation, and targeted ventilation helps release excess heat during movement.

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It has shaped cuffs, dual S-lock hem cinches, and a front zipper with a semi-auto-locking slider, and is said to be fully PFAS-compliant.

Plus, the Sinsola Hoodie weighs under 150g (145g / 5.1 oz), has two hand pockets and stows away in its own pocket for easier packability.

Cooling without taking it off

Alongside it sits the Ossa family, including the Arc’teryx Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoody and full-zip options, which use a thin, stretch nylon ripstop fabric that adds a degree of wind resistance while maintaining the same UPF 50+ protection.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

It also features the StormHood design, as seen on the brand’s high-end waterproof shells, such as the Arc’teryx Beta AR (2025).

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The Ossa ½ Zip is even lighter than the Sinsola, coming in at 135g / 4.8 oz, and it also stows away in its own pocket.

Shade, re-engineered

While they share similarities, Arc’teryx’s new apparel options differ from Patagonia’s Capilene Cool Sun range, which uses soft-knit fabrics to wick sweat and promote evaporative cooling.

Arc’teryx is tackling the same challenge from a different angle, prioritising structure and ventilation over next-to-skin comfort.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

The Sinsola works as a wear-all-day option when coverage is non-negotiable, while the Ossa pieces offer a more packable, on-demand solution when conditions shift.

The Sinsola Hoody and Ossa ½ Zip Hoodie are available now via Arc’teryx for £200 and £160, respectively.