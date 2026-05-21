Most Arc'teryx rivals play it safe but Shackleton's latest shell doesn't

British premium expedition gear specialist Shackleton has given one of its best-known weather-resistant shells a fresh look for SS26.

The Markham Vapour Waterproof Shell is now available in a new light-coloured finish that stands apart from the darker tones that dominate the outdoor market.

While brands such as Arc'teryx, Patagonia and Norrøna have experimented with brighter seasonal colours in recent years, few have pushed quite as far as a predominantly white waterproof shell.

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(Image credit: Shackleton)

Available online and from the brand's Piccadilly store from 21 May, the jacket retains the same technical specifications as the existing Markham shell while introducing a cleaner aesthetic suited to everyday wear as well as mountain adventures.

The Markham sits in the middle of Shackleton's shell-jacket range, below the ski-focused Fortuna and the expedition-oriented Challenger pieces, and has built a reputation as the brand's versatile all-around waterproof jacket.

The new Vapour White option joins the existing Black and Clove colourways already available in the collection.

Not all waterproofs need to be dark

The Markham uses a three-layer waterproof fabric with a 20,000mm hydrostatic head rating and fully seam-sealed construction, alongside YKK Aquaguard zips, adjustable storm cuffs and a three-way adjustable hood with a reinforced peak.

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Shackleton says the shell was designed to be easily packable and "ready to deploy" when conditions deteriorate.

(Image credit: Shackleton)

The fabric carries a 5.93 RET rating ("extremely breathable" category), while upper-back vents help dump excess heat during more active pursuits.

According to the brand, the hydrophilic membrane is particularly effective in wet and humid environments, allowing moisture vapour to escape without compromising weather protection.

Small details, serious intentions

Beyond the headline waterproof credentials, the Markham packs in a number of premium touches, including laser-cut microfleece around the collar and chin guard and sleeve panelling designed to improve freedom of movement.

The jacket also has four external pockets, two internal storage compartments, and a wrap-and-pack system that allows it to be stowed in its hood.

A built-in RECCO reflector also aids search-and-rescue teams in emergency situations.

The Bluesign-approved fabric is made with 44% bio-based nylon fibres, the jacket is manufactured without intentionally added PFAS, and it uses a PFC-free C0 durable water-repellent finish.

The Markham Vapour White Waterproof Shell is available now at Shackleton for £545.