YETI swaps campsites for country clubs with its most lifestyle-driven colourway yet

YETI has launched yet another limited-edition colourway, but this time the cooler giant appears to be taking aim at golfers rather than campers, overlanders or beachgoers.

The new Birdie Collection combines pale grey bodies with bright pink handles, straps and lids, finished off with soft lime accents.

It follows the Americana-inspired Summer Anthem Collection, which only landed last week with a distinctly retro, lifestyle-heavy aesthetic.

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The new colourway is currently available in the US as early access and spans 17 products across drinkware, soft coolers, lunch bags, gear cases, and tote bags.

(Image credit: YETI)

Interestingly, there are currently no hard coolers included in the range, which makes sense given the collection’s golf-focused positioning.

Instead, the Birdie Collection centres around portable lifestyle gear that fits more naturally into a day on the course, including lunch bags, tote bags and insulated bottles designed for easy carry between holes.

A large chunk of the collection also focuses on the Daytrip and Camino ranges, two categories YETI has been steadily expanding recently as it pushes further into everyday carry and lifestyle territory.

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YETI’s colour machine keeps rolling

Seasonal colourways have become a major part of YETI’s strategy over the past few years, helping the brand keep familiar products feeling fresh without needing entirely new hardware.

The company has already launched Venom, Ridgeline, Seafoam, Alpenglow and Summer Anthem-style collections in relatively quick succession throughout 2026, with Birdie now adding a much more sport-specific angle to the lineup.

(Image credit: YETI)

For now, the Birdie Collection remains locked behind early access for US account holders, but given how recent YETI launches have played out, a broader public rollout – and possibly a UK launch – wouldn’t be surprising.

Prices start at $15, with products including the Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag, Daytrip Lunch Bag, Sidekick Dry Gear Case and various Rambler bottles and tumblers.

Head over to YETI for more info about the Birdie Collection.