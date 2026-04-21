YETI’s new Seafoam colour unlocks early access to over 100 products

YETI has opened early access to a brand-new colourway called Seafoam, one of the most exciting in recent times.

The brand recently rolled out its Royal Blue collection, which is much subtler than the latest colour.

Throwback Collection was another highly successful drop that landed only a month ago.

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The cooler king's latest colour has a softer, more lifestyle-driven look, combining a muted green base with swirling off-white patterns that resemble ocean currents.

Seafoam is now live on the US store across more than 100 products, spanning drinkware, coolers, bags and even dog accessories.

More Riviera than ridgeline

While most YETI colourways stick to solid tones, from the deep navy of Offshore Blue to the punchier site, Seafoam introduces a marbled aesthetic that feels closer to aerial sea photography than traditional outdoor gear styling.

It's not textured like Black Stone, but it's just as exciting, adding visual texture without straying too far from the brand’s rugged identity.

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(Image credit: YETI)

As such, Seafoam fits in at a campsite just as easily as it does on a beach day or city commute.

Seafoam is visually distinct, widely available, and tied to a limited early-access window that encourages quick buying decisions.

Not just for the trail anymore

It also lands at a time when the brand is expanding beyond its core outdoor audience.

YETI's Helix shaker has been a huge hit, not to mention all the wild accessories the brand put out for its latest Gear Garage sale.

With softer tones and more expressive finishes, YETI is increasingly positioning its products as everyday lifestyle gear, not just backcountry kit.

Seafoam is currently available in early access at YETI US, with availability expected to expand to other regions soon.

You simply need a free YETI account and to be logged in to buy Early Access goods.