Kindle for PC gets a major upgrade – the new Windows 11 app is more feature-packed than ever before

Quick Summary Amazon has released a new Kindle app for Windows 11. The old app has reached the end of its life, with the new software supporting Windows 10, too. It will allow access to Kindle ebooks, as well as a range of functions common on Kindle devices.

Amazon has released a new Kindle app for Windows 11, allowing Kindle users to keep reading Kindle ebooks on their PC.

There has been a Kindle desktop app for a number of years, but this older version is being discontinued with the new Windows 11 version taking its place. According to Good Ereader, it's compatible with both Windows 11 and Windows 10.

It will allow for the customisation of the page, so you can adjust the font, colour, margins and so on to get comfortable text on the screen, just like on your Kindle.

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You can use lookup functions to explore characters, words or places, with Wikipedia integration and a built-in dictionary.

You'll be able to keep track of reading progress and sync that across all of your devices, one of the advantages of reading on the Kindle platform. It also allows you to drag and drop other documents, with syncing to other devices too.

The new app supports Kindle ebooks, as well as graphic novels, with support for Comixology Guided View.

It is supposed to be available in the US and UK first, but I found that it was listed as unavailable in the UK, suggesting it needs a little longer to come online. The old Kindle app will stop working on 30 June.

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What's next for Kindle?

Amazon's Kindle family has widened its scope in recent years. While ebooks are still very much the focus for the normal Kindle and Paperwhite editions, the advent of Colorsoft has opened the door to more content types, especially those with illustrations that benefit from colour.

The latest addition to the family is the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, which offers a larger display with support for writing, while also being able to display colour content from things like graphic novels.

For many, Kindle remains about the original experience where I think that the Paperwhite is the best overall option, while the reception for colour devices has been somewhat muted, thanks to the original high cost and the drop in performance when viewing colour content.

While Amazon seems fairly settled with its current line of Kindle devices, there could be a change to support user-replaceable batteries, although this model might only be available in Europe.

Otherwise, many Kindle fans are still mourning the sad demise of the Kindle Oasis, with the current Kindle line-up lacking any models with page turn buttons.