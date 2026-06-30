WhatsApp usernames replacing phone numbers soon – here's how to get yours

Quick Summary WhatsApp will soon introduce usernames to WhatsApp, meaning you don't have to share your number with new people or groups – you can just share the username instead. WhatsApp says this is to increase privacy and is allowing users to register their usernames over the coming months.

WhatsApp has announced that it's going to support usernames, so you don't have to give out your phone number to people you've just met.

The company explains that you might not want to hand over your number to a new group you're joining, so suggests that the usernames will allow for more privacy. People won't know your number, just that username you decided to pick.

That means they can't lift your number out of WhatsApp and start calling you, or sending your messages though another service that uses the same number. Equally, malicious users won't be able to add your phone number to a database, saving you from a stream of spam calls.

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While the feature won't go live for some time, WhatsApp is instead pushing the idea that you can reserve your username now, ready for later in the year. It has even teamed up with Anthony Joshua to make a fun video, focusing on choosing that perfect name.

WhatsApp Usernames ft. Anthony Joshua | A More Private Way to Connect - YouTube Watch On

Therein lies the problem. Brands, organisation and "creators" will be able to claim their username from Instagram or Facebook, so that people can't claim that name and use it for their own purposes, which makes sense.