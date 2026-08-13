Tefal's first-ever stacked air fryer has a detachable front panel so it can fit in the dishwasher
Tefal has tackled one of the most annoying parts of owning an air fryer
QUICK SUMMARY
Tefal has launched its first stacked air fryer, the 10-litre Ingenio Dual Stack. Alongside multiple cooking zones and six presets, its standout feature is a detachable front panel designed to make the baskets easier to fit in the dishwasher and clean.
It's available in black or grey with an RRP of £229.99, and can be purchased from Tefal's online store, Amazon and John Lewis.
Tefal has launched its first-ever stacked air fryer, joining the likes of Ninja, Philips and Salter. The new Tefal Ingenio Dual Stack Air Fryer has a generous 10-litre capacity alongside six preset programmes, including settings for fries, chicken, dough proving and desserts.
Despite its capacity, the Ingenio is 40% smaller than Tefal's Dual Easy Fry & Grill, making it a much better fit for kitchens with limited worktop space. However, one of the features that caught my attention most is its detachable front panels, which can be removed to make the baskets easier to fit inside the dishwasher. It's the first time Tefal has introduced the feature on one of its best air fryers, so it's particularly interesting to see it debut on the brand's first stacked model.
The Tefal Ingenio Dual Stack Air Fryer is available in black or grey with an RRP of £229.99, and can be purchased from Tefal's online store, Amazon and John Lewis.
Tefal's EvenFry technology uses a top heating element to circulate hot air and deliver evenly cooked and crispy results. The Ingenio also offers up to four cooking zones across two drawers and two racks, so you can prepare different parts of a meal at the same time.
The air fryer also comes included with two storage lids, so leftovers can be covered and stored directly in the fridge.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.