QUICK SUMMARY Tefal has launched its first stacked air fryer, the 10-litre Ingenio Dual Stack. Alongside multiple cooking zones and six presets, its standout feature is a detachable front panel designed to make the baskets easier to fit in the dishwasher and clean. It's available in black or grey with an RRP of £229.99, and can be purchased from Tefal's online store, Amazon and John Lewis.

Tefal has launched its first-ever stacked air fryer, joining the likes of Ninja, Philips and Salter. The new Tefal Ingenio Dual Stack Air Fryer has a generous 10-litre capacity alongside six preset programmes, including settings for fries, chicken, dough proving and desserts.

Despite its capacity, the Ingenio is 40% smaller than Tefal's Dual Easy Fry & Grill, making it a much better fit for kitchens with limited worktop space. However, one of the features that caught my attention most is its detachable front panels, which can be removed to make the baskets easier to fit inside the dishwasher. It's the first time Tefal has introduced the feature on one of its best air fryers, so it's particularly interesting to see it debut on the brand's first stacked model.

The Tefal Ingenio Dual Stack Air Fryer is available in black or grey with an RRP of £229.99, and can be purchased from Tefal's online store, Amazon and John Lewis.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Tefal)

Tefal's EvenFry technology uses a top heating element to circulate hot air and deliver evenly cooked and crispy results. The Ingenio also offers up to four cooking zones across two drawers and two racks, so you can prepare different parts of a meal at the same time.

The air fryer also comes included with two storage lids, so leftovers can be covered and stored directly in the fridge.