Could Apple homeOS finally be ready? Expert claims it's a cross between tvOS, watchOS and iOS

Quick Summary Apple is rumoured to be working on a new operating system for its smart home hub called homeOS, with some new details on it having leaked. It is claimed that the software will be a blend of tvOS, watchOS and iOS, featuring an interface with icons, widgets and apps.

We’ve been hearing rumours of Apple announcing an Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub competitor for a while now. It was originally thought that the smart home hub would launch at the end of last year, and while that, of course, didn’t happen, the latest report suggests we could be getting closer to a reveal.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said in a report (via MacRumors) that Apple is developing a new operating system that blends tvOS, watchOS and iOS. It will specifically be for the rumoured home hub device.

What will homeOS offer?

Gurman said the OS, which has been dubbed homeOS, will have a grid featuring icons, apps and widgets along with customisable clock faces.

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The HomePod home hub it is rumoured to land on is said to come with multi-user support and built-in facial recognition to distinguish who is interacting with it. It’s claimed personalised information will be presented depending on who is looking at it.

Gurman also said that the elements on the interface will automatically change size depending on whether a user is moving towards the hub or away from it.

Siri AI is claimed to be at the heart of the new device – which is not in the slightest bit surprising. And there will be features like FaceTime video calling, home security monitoring, management of HomeKit accessories and music playback also on board.

A photo gallery and calendar have also been reported to be coming to the device's 7-inch display.

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As you might expect, the hub is claimed to feature some native Apple apps pre-installed, including Calendar, Camera, Music, Reminders, and Notes. None of those are particularly surprising, though the camera app is a little odd unless the screen can be detached from the HomePod speaker base.

The smart hub is rumoured to be launching sometime between October this year and early next, which feels more likely if the report on this new operating system is accurate.

All of this is merely speculation for now, but it's not often Gurman is wrong so fingers crossed.