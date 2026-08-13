Your PS5 just got one of the greatest co-op shooters for free with PS Plus – there's even a huge new content update

Quick Summary The latest games being added to the PS Plus game catalogue have been announced and one of them is already available to download from today. Helldivers 2 is one of the best shooters in recent times and PS Plus Premium and Extra members can play it for free on PS5 and PS5 Pro right now.

One of the best PlayStation games of recent times has been added to the PS Plus game catalogue for Premium and Extra members to download from today.

Helldivers 2 is a rip-roaring co-op shooter that was released a couple of years ago, but has been regularly updated with new content since. It puts you in the boots of an elite soldier and thrusts you and up to three friends into combat against hordes of alien foes.

Helldivers 2 - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Thankfully, you are given access to an enormous amount of firepower as you blast your way through every-increasing numbers of enemies. And it's worth remembering that the game also features friendly fire, so make sure your mates have your back, rather than shoot you in it.

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Also coming to the PS Plus game catalogue soon are Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – arguably the best RPG to have released in the last couple of years – as well as Vampire Survivors – one of the finest indie games ever made.

They'll both arrive on Tuesday 18 August.

As will Hell is Us, Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash, Two Point Museum, and Metro Exodus. They'll be available everywhere outside of the US, UK and Japan on that day.

They will then be added to the game catalogues in the US, UK and Japan on 25 August.

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Another game being included in the catalogue is Dying Light 2, which is also one of the free games for all PS Plus members this month.

Some of the games will be available for PS4 as well as PS5 and PS5 Pro.

PS Plus Premium members will be getting a couple of titles added to the classics catalogue this month too – from 18 August. Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams and Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire will be playable on PS4 and PS5.