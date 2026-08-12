3 best PS5 games to get you in the mood for Marvel's Wolverine

PlayStation exclusive Marvel’s Wolverine is one of the most highly anticipated games of the second half of 2026, as it sees Insomniac Games give Spider-Man (both of them) a well-earned break and try its hand at making a game starring another legendary comic book character.

It’s Logan’s turn to take the limelight, and from what we’ve seen so far, Marvel’s Wolverine is shaping up to be a brutally violent and cinematic action romp.

Given how consistently great the Marvel’s Spider-Man series has been, the wait to Wolverine's release date, 16 September, is a case of so near and yet so far, but luckily for you, I’ve got three games you can distract yourself with on PS5 and PS5 Pro in the meantime.

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Here then are a trio of games to get you in the mood for Marvel's Wolverine.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game isn’t the only Sony-published Marvel game launching this summer. We also just got Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

It's a 4v4 fighting game in which all your favourite comic book characters (and a few you may not have heard of) beat the living hell out of each other. And it’s brilliant.

Just having the Marvel license would be enough to get people’s attention, but Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has more going for it than the likes of Spidey and Hulk being in the roster.

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The four-on-four mechanic sounds chaotic, but the game wisely doesn’t attempt to cram eight acrobatic superheroes onto a single screen at once. Instead, your team alternates between providing assists and actually tagging into the fight, which challenges you to quickly learn why Iron Man’s repulsor beam attacks are complemented by Cap and his shield.

This is a hardcore fighting game, make no mistake, but there are streamlined controls for genre beginners, and the Saturday morning cartoon presentation is so stunning to look at (I’ve been playing on a PS5 Pro) that you won’t mind taking a few KOs while you learn the ropes.

If anything, the real challenge will be tearing yourself away from mastering Wolvie’s moveset in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls when Insomniac’s Logan simulator arrives in September.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

If the complexity of fighting games like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls puts you off, maybe try an old school-styled beat ‘em up instead – specifically one like Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

In this Streets of Rage-esque brawler aimed squarely at Marvel Comics fans, you choose from 15 characters to push back villain Annihilus and his horde of intergalactic insectoid invaders.

The roster is an eclectic mix of Marvel mainstays and some deep cut picks, with Wolverine among them, making this breezy arcade adventure the perfect first course before the iconic mutant’s solo bow next month.

Like Fighting Souls, Cosmic Invasion features a tagging system, allowing you to swap between your two chosen superheroes at will in each level. There are some really fun combos to learn, adding a layer of depth to what could otherwise descend into a mindless button masher (although that will get you surprisingly far).

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is great fun solo, but even better if you have a friend to play through the campaign with. It very much features Wolverine at his most cartoonish, so rest assured you won’t burn out on him before booting up Insomniac’s grittier take on the character.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Launch Trailer I PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

There is surely no better game to play in preparation for Marvel’s Wolverine than Insomniac’s last superhero outing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was the studio’s third Spidey game, and easily the most accomplished of the trio from a gameplay perspective. After nailing the feeling of swinging through New York in its previous two games, the developer added Web Wings to the series, effectively a wingsuit that enables the two titular Web-Heads to take flight at any time. It’s as stupidly fun as it sounds.

The dual character setup means you get to learn how to play as two different Spider-Men in tandem, each with their own unique abilities, while the introduction of the Symbiote makes this feel like the ultimate Spider-Man simulator.

The ambitious story perhaps doesn’t land quite as well as the previous two, owing to the challenge of giving both Miles Morales’ and Peter Parker’s respective narrative journeys equal emotional weight, but the game is so fun to play that it’s easy to forgive.

Oh, and it might be a few years old now, but Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 remains one of most technically impressive games of this generation, and really shows off the power of the PS5 Pro. No pressure then, Wolvie.