3 upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games I can’t wait to play – and one of them might surprise you

The Nintendo Switch 2 has just celebrated its first birthday, and the console has already amassed an eclectic library of must-play games.

But what’s next? Last week, Nintendo put out a near hour-long Nintendo Direct presentation that was designed to tell us just that. Mario is still conspicuously absent, but there’s plenty to get excited about while we wait for the plumber’s triumphant return.

My Switch 2 wishlist is growing all the time, but here are three standouts on the upcoming release slate.

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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Nintendo Direct 6.9.2026 - YouTube Watch On

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

This really should have been the mother of all surprise reveals. A rare internet-breaker. Sadly though, it was leaked several months ago so everyone and their grandma already knew it was coming.

Still, to see Nintendo itself actually confirm that a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is not only coming to Switch 2, but coming this year, was a bit of a thrill.

Unfortunately, the Japanese gaming giant confirmed little else. We heard some familiar Zelda motifs and watched an admittedly charming patchwork setup of the seminal N64 game’s story.

We also got a very brief glimpse at the fairyless child Link sleeping on a bed of straw. But that’s it. After several months of speculation and hype, Nintendo opted not to give us even a millisecond of gameplay, meaning we don’t yet know exactly what kind of remake this is.

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Ocarina of Time has of course been remade before, for the 3DS in 2011, which is now widely accepted to be the definitive version of the game. So why do it again?

The Switch 2 version could just be a 1:1 remake of the original with much shinier graphics and improved gameplay. But in a post-Breath of the Wild world, would Nintendo go back to the old style of 3D Zelda games without modernising the experience in some way?

We don’t yet know the answers to these questions, and as annoying as that is, it is quite fun to wonder for a bit longer.