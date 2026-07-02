3 Nintendo Switch 2 games that prove it's a portable powerhouse

The Nintendo Switch 2 recently celebrated its first birthday, meaning we’ve now had a good year or so to really put Nintendo’s latest hybrid console through its paces.

Just after it launched, I wrote about three games in the console’s initial lineup that really showed off the improved hardware, and in the months since I’ve played a lot more.

Unlike its predecessor, which in its latter years shipped too many limp third-party ports that sometimes even had to turn to the cloud to get a game running, the Switch 2 has come right out of the gate with a host of very impressive efforts that you wouldn’t think twice about playing on the platform. And a number of Nintendo’s own games have been lookers too.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

There have been loads of Switch 2 games that have impressed me in its first year, but here are three that have really stood out.

Star Wars Outlaws

It would have been a bit of a shame if the first truly open-world Star Wars game had skipped Nintendo platforms altogether, but luckily Star Wars Outlaws made its way to Switch 2 a year after it first launched. And it’s a bit of a stunner.