3 best games that show off the power of Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for just over a week now, and unsurprisingly it’s proving to be a big hit with gamers. The larger, sharper display, increased processing power and various design improvements earned Nintendo’s new console five stars from us, and we can’t wait to see what games are coming.

But what about now? Well, the console’s launch lineup is admittedly light on exclusives and first-party Nintendo fare, but there’s more than enough to play while we wait for the usual suspects to make their debut.

Here, we’re focusing on games that really show off what the significantly updated Switch 2 hardware can do. After all, isn’t that the whole point?

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition — Nintendo Switch™ 2 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Launching with a fully functioning version of Cyberpunk 2077 (no mean feat if you know the history of that game) is pretty smart if you’re looking to prove to the world that your new console is ready to play in the horsepower big leagues.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is therefore something of a marvel on the Switch 2, with the Neon-streaked streets of Night City looking pretty great whether you’re playing in handheld mode or on the TV.

There are a host of graphics and performance settings to tweak, and while you can’t chase a frame rate of higher than 40fps in any mode, the game runs better here than when it first launched on console (though obviously nothing like as well as it can do on a powerful PC).

The Switch 2 version also takes full advantage of the hardware, with both mouse and motion controls supported, gyro aiming, and touchscreen navigation in menus.

Fast Fusion Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Mario Kart World might be the headline-grabbing Switch 2 racing game at launch, but if you’re after a proper technical showcase for your new prized possession, look no further than Shin’en Multimedia’s Fast Fusion.

This Wipeout-inspired anti-grav racer is a sequel to Fast RMX on the original Switch, and like its predecessor, it gives its native hardware a real workout.

It's a blisteringly fast game that can run at up to a shockingly rock solid 4K/60fps when the Switch 2 is docked. HDR is also well implemented here, and really complements the vibrant colour palette of the tracks.

It’s not perfect; maintaining performance means the visuals can look a little blurry at times, and Fast Fusion isn’t packing enough content to keep you busy for the rest of the year. But this is easily one of the most impressive early Switch 2 games, especially as it's around the fifth of the price of other launch titles.

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

The Yakuza/Like A Dragon series is fantastic, and if you polled its many hardcore fans, they'd probably reveal that Yakuza 0 is their favourite.

This prequel to the original game introduces you to a young Kazuma Kiryu, who would go onto be the main series protagonist for many subsequent entries, and it offers a near perfect blend of fun beat ‘em up combat, hard-hitting storytelling and some truly bizarre side quests and mini-games that are tonally completely at odds with some of the narrative beats.

This is the Yakuza formula at its best. The Switch 2 gets its own version of the game, called Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, which adds some new content and quality-of-life improvements, and while we’d expect what is ultimately a last-gen game to perform well on Nintendo’s new machine, it really does look excellent in both handheld and docked mode.

The iconic Tokyo and Osaka setting really pops in what is arguably now the definitive version of a masterpiece.