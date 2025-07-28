I tested Goldfield and Banks Bohemian Lime – a citrus men's fragrance with a sweet edge

If you've ever spent some time perusing the notes of the men's fragrance section online or at your favourite store, you'll know that citrus scents are commonplace. It's not hard to see why, either.

Those bright top notes can cut through really nicely, ensuring you'll always get a whiff of the scent throughout the day. I've tested some of the most popular on the market, including iconic scents like Acqua di Parma Colonia.

Recently, I've been testing Goldfield and Banks Bohemian Lime. That's an older scent from the brand, but one which still deserves credit – particularly after how much I enjoyed the brand's popular Ingenious Ginger.

Right off the bat, I get a similar sense from this bottle. The brand has a real knack of crafting scents that do exactly what they say on the bottle, and this is no different.

The first spray will instantly douse you in lime, which feels familiar for those who enjoy citrus scents, but just different enough from the usual lemon notes. It's a notable difference, though, and one which will ensure it stands out in your citrus collection.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Just like other bottles from the brand, this scent is a real game of two halves. The initial burst is pure lime, but as you sit with it, other notes start to appear subtly in the background.

Here, you'll enjoy a gentle smattering of woods and vetiver, which offer a little more body as the scent dries on your skin. Those notes never take over – you'll still get lime all throughout – but the profile diversifies over time.

All in all, it's neat fragrance which feels just different enough to warrant a place in even the most crowded collections. This is a brand which always exudes quality, and you'll feel that in everything from the unboxing to the last remnants left on your skin before bed.