Missed out on Wimbledon final tickets? DS & Durga's new scent will leave you feeling like you're on Centre Court

With the Wimbledon final almost upon us, many will have tried and failed to bag tickets to the final. But hey, that's life, right? Stick it on the TV instead, grab some strawberries and cream from the shop and enjoy.

Well, fortunately for you, there's a way to make the experience even better. DS & Durga just unveiled its newest fragrance – and it's designed to leave you smelling like a Centre Court veteran.

The scent is possibly the truest expression of 'green', bursting forward with all sorts of grassy accords. It's really vibrant and feels absolutely perfect as an accompaniment to the scorching heat of summer.

On my skin, there's a fresh, minty base which is really pleasant and sits sweetly beneath the cacophony of summer above it. There's definitely a strong bit of rosemary in here too, though it's not always easy to pull it apart from the other greens.

(Image credit: Future)

In general, think of the smell of freshly cut grass – but better than it has ever smelled before – and you're not too far off. The dry down does mute itself a little, though it never loses its signature.

If you're looking to snag a bottle of this scent here in the UK, there's only one place to do so. Space NK has the bottles on sale for £155. That snags you 50ml of the eau de parfum strength scent – a little on the pricey side, but certainly in line with other bottles from the brand.

(Image credit: Future)

For me, it's the latest chapter in a long-running love affair with them. I've tested a couple of other bottles like Brown Flowers and Big Sur Eucalyptus, and the brand always hits the nail on the head. They're certainly not generic, run-of-the-mill fragrances – but who'd want another one of those anyway?