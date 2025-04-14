12 Easter-inspired fragrances for men and women 2025, from Tom Ford, YSL, Mugler and more
With Easter coming up this weekend, it’s time to start thinking about what fragrance you’re going to wear during the bank holiday celebrations.
I’ve been covering fragrances on T3 for a while now, and it’s very rare that you actually see an ‘Easter fragrance’. The main reason for this is that Easter takes place during the spring months, so you tend to see lots of floral scents – florals for spring? Groundbreaking…
But for 2025, I thought I’d look for something more unusual and experimental, so I’ve rounded up 12 Easter-inspired fragrances for men and women that you should try this year. Think chocolate, apricots and of course, some flowers too.
Best Easter-inspired fragrances for men
Dolce & Gabbana’s latest fragrance, Devotion Man (£83 / $104.95) is inspired by the original women’s perfume but has been given an edgy twist. Woody and spicy, the Devotion Man Eau de Parfum has notes of lemon, patchouli and coffee. It also comes in a beautiful bottle with silver accents.
Sensual and masculine, Mugler A* Men Fantasm (£75 / $60) is an ambery aromatic gourmand scent, so if you’re looking for a twist on florals, this is a great choice. It has notes of citrus, patchouli and Chocolate Noir Grand Cru, so it has a chocolatey tang that you want during Easter festivities.
Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme (£70 / $95) is a fresh and clean fragrance that’s perfect for everyday wear, but especially during spring. It’s a blend of citrus and woodsy notes, including yuzu, tobacco amber, clary sage, blue water lily, saffron and cinnamon.
The luxurious Tom Ford Black Orchid (£150 / $160) can be worn by both men and women. It’s spiced with chocolate and flowers – what you want for Easter – including notes of black truffle, blackcurrant, dark chocolate, amber and vanilla. Tom Ford fragrances are some of T3’s favourites so you can’t go wrong with this.
In a fun, spiky bottle which is perfect to display, the Valentino Uomo For Him (£72 / $125) is warm, masculine and a great evening fragrance. It has notes of hazelnut, coffee, chocolate, bergamot and myrtle, so it’s a mix of freshness and spice.
Givenchy Gentleman Boisee (£79 / $87.95) is a blend of sugar and spice – and all things nice – so it’s ideal for Easter where you’re surrounded by chocolate. It has a slight herbal blend of black pepper, coriander and geranium, but has woody and warm scents with it, like iris, cocoa, sandalwood and orris.
Best Easter-inspired fragrances for women
If florals and coffee are your thing, then you’ll love YSL Black Opium (£105 / $135). The perfect date night fragrance, YSL Black Opium is a mix of mandarin, cherries, black coffee, vanilla, tonka bean and orange blossom. It also comes in a stunning glittery bottle.
The new fragrance from Gucci, the Gucci Bloom Parfum (£103 / $168) is a darky version of the iconic floral scent. From the amber fragrance family, Gucci Bloom Parfum comes in a dramatic black bottle, and has notes of jasmine, tuberose petals and vanilla firgood.
I know I said no florals, but I had to include the new edition to Marc Jacob’s Daisy line, because look at how pretty the bottle is! Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Glow (£73 / $95) is a citrus-spice blend with notes of lemon, cloudberry, jasmine, clove, cashmere musk and patchouli.
Within the Carolina Herrera line-up, the Good Girl (£65 / $125) in the black-blue bottle is a dark and mysterious scent that has a delicious chocolatey smell. With notes of almond, tuberose, jasmine, cocoa and tonka bean, it’s an ideal date night fragrance but would also fit in around your chocolate Easter eggs.
Apricot tends to be a main scent during Easter – especially for me, as I include them in my Easter lunch prep. The Jimmy Choo I Want Choo (£53 / $109) is a peachy, apricot-like fragrance that’s powerful and playful. From the amber floral family, Jimmy Choo I Want Choo has notes of mandarin, peach, vanilla, jasmine and benzoin.
All anyone has been talking about recently is the Dubai pistachio chocolate, and this fragrance from & Other Stories is that in a bottle. The & Other Stories Perfect Pistachio (£32) is – unsurprisingly – full of nutty and chocolate notes, including pistachios, hazelnut, amber, milk and candied vanilla. Sounds good enough to eat!
