12 Easter-inspired fragrances for men and women 2025, from Tom Ford, YSL, Mugler and more

With Easter coming up this weekend, it’s time to start thinking about what fragrance you’re going to wear during the bank holiday celebrations.

I’ve been covering fragrances on T3 for a while now, and it’s very rare that you actually see an ‘Easter fragrance’. The main reason for this is that Easter takes place during the spring months, so you tend to see lots of floral scents – florals for spring? Groundbreaking…

But for 2025, I thought I’d look for something more unusual and experimental, so I’ve rounded up 12 Easter-inspired fragrances for men and women that you should try this year. Think chocolate, apricots and of course, some flowers too.

Best Easter-inspired fragrances for men

Best Easter-inspired fragrances for women