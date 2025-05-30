9 best Citrus fragrances for men: bright, zesty scents from Tom Ford, Acqua Di Parma and more
Lemons and limes and oranges, oh my!
Summer is approaching, and one of the key scents during this season is citrus.
Compared to strong fruity notes or musky woody layers, citrus is surprisingly complex, as it’s a mixture of brightness and freshness but has a zesty, sharp edge. But it’s not all sour – there are many different types of citrus within the fragrance family, from zingy lemon, lime and grapefruit to sweet oranges, clementines and bergamot.
Citrus is also incredibly versatile, and you’ll often find it in women’s or unisex scents. But if you’re looking for the best men’s fragrances and colognes that are citrus-inspired, you also have a surprising amount of choice – and I’ve rounded up nine of our favourite citrus fragrances for men below.
Best Citrus fragrances for men
Acqua Di Parma Colonia is the most classic citrus fragrance you can buy. It was originally created back in 1916, and its natural and fresh scent has stood the test of time – and it’s also long-lasting in that it will last up to several hours. Its citrus notes include grapefruit and blood mandarin which is offset by herbs and spices, like mint, cinnamon and amber.
With ‘Amalfi’ in the title, you can expect that the Tom Ford Private Blend Mandarino Di Amalfi is going to be citrusy! A unisex scent, this Tom Ford fragrance is quite light and soft, but it has strong citrus fruit notes with layers of mint, thyme and wildflowers.
Hugo Boss’ latest, limited edition fragrance, BOSS Bottled Bold Citrus is fresh, vibrant and intense. As the name suggests, it’s packed with zesty notes including Primofiore lemon, elemi extract, bergamot and geranium bourbon. It has woody undertones with patchouli and vetiver at the base, and comes in a bright green bottle.
As you’d expect from the title, the Maison Margiela Replica Under The Lemon Tree is inspired by lemons, so you can expect a very zesty scent here. From the citrus and wood family, Replica Under The Lemon Tree is a blend of kalamansi lime, green tea, cardamom, coriander and cedar wood, so alongside the citrus, you also get hints of spice and earthiness – just like a tree!
An oldie but a goodie, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme is a classic summer fragrance that’ll remind you of your holidays. Like some of the others on this list, it has a blend of citrus and spice, including notes of bergamot, grapefruit and mandarin, balanced with sichuan pepper and incense.
Jo Malone’s Lime Basil & Mandarin is a fan favourite, due to its light yet complex scent. The top notes feature mandarin and lime for tart and freshness, while basil and amberwood give it a peppery, herby and warm edge. It comes in Jo Malone’s signature bottle which makes it great to display.
A citrus-adjacent scent, D.S. & DURGA Big Sur Eucalyptus is one of the more intriguing and unusual scents on this list. While it doesn’t have exact citrus notes in it, the combination of eucalyptus, magnolia and rosemary give it that tanginess. It also has layers of wet wood, dry leaves and cypress to give it that earthy edge.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
