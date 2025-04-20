These two spring fragrances are all I need for the new season

As the mercury drops and the spring sunshine fills the air, trends within the world of men's fragrance start to change. Those dense, heavy scents which are a staple of masculine fragrance are gone, giving way to an elegantly crafted concoction of citruses and florals.

There are a wide range of classics in this space. Many folks opt for something green and classic, or one of the many citrus-loaded bottles which have existed for decades.

But this year, I've found two new scents making up the majority of my wear time. Both of these bottles are brilliantly styled, giving me a well-rounded profile to wear when the occasion calls.

Acqua di Parma Buongiorno

(Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

The first of the two is Acqua di Parma Buongiorno. That's a recent release from the Italian brand, and has quickly become one of my most worn scents.

It's a citrus-loaded scent, but not like the brands classics like Acqua di Parma Colonia. Instead, notes of orange spring forward, leaving you with a really playful, fun and enjoyable scent on the skin.

DS & Durga Brown Flowers

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The other scent in my pick list is DS & Durga Brown Flowers. Equally new to the market, this one is a much more feminine-leaning – albeit still unisex – scent.

It's a big floral number, with a strong, musky undertone that certainly won't be for everyone. However, I've been really enjoying it on those damper spring days, where the sunshine is gone and is replaced by mild temperatures and petrichor.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a wonderful two-bottle collection which will take you through the ebbing and flowing of the new season. Buongiorno is definitely the safer pick from the two – it's a characterful scent, but the familiarity of the citrus will be enough to keep it in check.

Brown Flowers will definitely be too much for some gents, but it's a great one to have in your collection. It's something different – something you almost definitely won't have in your current crop – and something which is just right in rotation with other, more traditional, bottles.