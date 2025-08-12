I tested Better World Fragrance House Summer Mink – Drake flexes his olfactory muscle with this creamy bottle

In 2025, the world of men's fragrance feels more alive than ever before. The market is abuzz with different scents from a wide variety of different brands.

You can head into a store – or the webpage of your preferred online retailer – and browse bottles from classic fragrance houses, fashion designers and even celebrities. The latter is what I've been testing this week, with the Better World Fragrance House Summer Mink coming under the ownership of Drake.

Summer Mink is the latest bottle from the brand, and it embodies the luxurious appearance perfectly. It's rare in reviews of this nature that I start by talking about the bottle, but it's worthwhile here.

The brand has designed the bottle to act as an ornamental centrepiece – it's a spherical orb, complete with a matching deep blue stand to hold it in place on your dresser. The whole thing feels like much more of a statement than your traditional scent bottle.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Still, that's only half the battle. It's certainly nice to have, but it really is what's inside that counts, and even the prettiest outerwear can't save a poor scent.

Fortunately, that's not the case here. Bursting forward from the atomiser are notes of citrus and sweet, floral notes, which give it a fresh first impression.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Still, those don't hang around long, making way for the creamy musk and vanilla notes at the base. That's the star of the show here – it almost leans into the world of gourmand scents with how delectably creamy it is.

There are spots of rose and vetiver around the edges too – you'll have to seek them out a little more, but they do make occasional appearances – but the musk is the main event. Whether or not that is wearable for you will depend on your preferences. It's more feminine than some would enjoy, but if you're happy with that profile, it's a lovely bottle to pick up.