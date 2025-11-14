New Acqua di Parma Christmas collection is filled with gifts for the ones you really love
As T3's chief tester of men's fragrances – a scent sommelier, if you will – I've got a pretty good nose for luxurious bottles. For me, one of the real stalwarts of the industry is the Italian brand, Acqua di Parma.
Best known for its Colonia family – the namesake of which is over a century old – the brand has diversified substantially in recent years, offering a range of scents that never lose the brand's signature.
Now, it has also unveiled a range of Christmas goodies, right in time for the festivities. There's a whole range on offer, with something for every shade of loved one in your life.
For many, the fragrance gift sets will be the first port of call. That takes three of the brand's most popular scents – the aforementioned Colonia, as well as Buongiorno and Fico di Amalfi – offering a bottle alongside body wash and body lotion.
Each also comes in a stunning cylindrical box, which can save you some time when it comes to wrapping. Shop all three at John Lewis, now.
If you're less set on one scent, I'd recommend picking up the discovery set instead. For just £38, that gives you ten small vials of the brand's biggest hitters – perfect for finding what works best for you.
There's also a trio of candles available, for those who want their signature scent to fill any room. Those come in Panettone, Torrone and Bosco scents, with a beautiful yellow patterned glass housing.
Those also come in reed diffuser sets, if that's more your vibe, and there's even a Holiday Candle Trio, which gives you a slightly smaller version of each candle to have the best of all worlds.
What's more, John Lewis is currently offering a 15% discount on all of these products, making them even better value. If you're hoping to light up the lives of your loved ones, leaving one of these under their tree is a good way to go about it.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
