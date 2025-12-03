9 best Christmas fragrances for men: festive scents from Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Burberry and more
Smell like Christmas with T3’s picks of festive fragrances and colognes
‘Tis the season for all things Christmas, and to celebrate the festive season, it only seems right to indulge in the best men’s fragrances that smell exactly like the upcoming holiday.
It’s hard to describe what a ‘Christmas fragrance’ is, as it’s almost impossible to explain the smell of a holiday. But unlike Halloween, Christmas comes with much more distinctive and recognisable smells, so it’s far easier to find a Christmas scented fragrance and even candle to make yourself and your home smell festive.
For a Christmassy smell, you can expect notes like cinnamon, nutmeg, cranberry, pine and vanilla. Below, I’ve rounded up the best nine Christmas fragrances for men, featuring Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Burberry, Viktor & Rolf and more.
Best Christmas fragrances 2025
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille is a classic fragrance, and one of the brand’s most popular colognes. It’s perfect for Christmas as it’s a great blend of spice, dried fruits and woods, a.k.a the notes that encapsulate the Christmas season. Aside from tobacco and vanilla, you can expect layers of tonka bean, cocoa and wood sap.
If you want to smell like chestnuts roasting on an open fire, then Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace is the best pick. As the name suggests, Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace has a smoky scent of burning wood and is balanced with clove oil, chestnuts and red berries. It’s Christmas in a bottle!
From the woody fragrance family, Burberry Hero has lots of warm wood-inspired notes, so it’s almost like smelling a freshly cut Christmas tree. There are strong notes of cedar and pine needles that are given some extra sweetness with layers of incense and benzoin.
If you love the spicy notes of Christmas, then Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme is a bold choice. Inside the iconic grenade bottle is the spiciest Spicebomb yet, including cinnamon, cumin, tobacco, pepper and bergamot. It’s smoky, spicy and has a touch of sweetness – what more could you ask for?
A slightly more subdued Christmas scent is Versace Eros Najim. It could definitely work for both the autumn and winter months, and it’s balanced perfectly so it’s not too ‘hit you in the face’. Versace Eros Najim has hints of caramel, cardamom, oud wood, and Italian mandarin, so it’s a good mix of the smells you expect from the last two seasons of the year.
Another spicy number, Boss The Scent Elixir is ambery, woody and comes in a bright red bottle. Rather than leaning towards the rich clove spices of Christmas, Boss The Scent Elixir goes for the chilli side instead, with a bold note of pimento. The spice is surrounded by leather, sandalwood and lavandin, so it definitely won’t smell out of place during winter.
Complete with a winter knit-inspired bottle cover, Penhaligon’s Babylon is another warm and woody scent. It has layers of cedar, vanilla and cypriol that gives it that creamy, woodsy feel. Saffron is also present so you get a bit of a spicy kick, too.
Who doesn’t want to smell like a gingerbread house?! The best scent to achieve that is the limited edition Jo Malone Ginger Biscuit. As you’d expect, it has notes of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, caramel, hazelnuts and vanilla, so it really smells good enough to eat.
Ralph Lauren is one of the most quintessential Christmassy brands out there, and Ralph Lauren Polo just proves it, as it’s stood the test of time. It’s a great everyday fragrance, thanks to its woody inspiration, and features bold layers of pine, thyme, oakmoss, incense, tobacco leaf and tarragon.
