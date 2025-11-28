It'll never be cheaper to buy a subscription to T3 magazine with this deal

With a 50% Black Friday discount, we're practically giving it away

Subscribe to T3 magazine - 50% off for Black Friday
Chances are you're filling your virtual basket with some cut-price Black Friday gifts – like many of us you're getting the Christmas shopping done now so you can save yourself a bit of cash.

A subscription to T3 magazine is one of the best gifts you can give a gadget fan on Christmas day, and with our Black Friday deal you can get it cheaper than it'll ever be during the year, with a massive 50% discount off a six month subscription.

In the latest issue, on sale now, we've carefully curated the best TVs, projectors, surround systems, hi-res players and much more, so you can have the most entertaining Chrimbo on record.

Plus, we've got 36 last minute Christmas tech gifts from just £15, incredible watches from budget to luxury, and we test Samsung’s dazzling 8K TV – the ultimate new year's resolution upgrade!

What’s inside the latest T3?

  • The best screens and speakers – indulge your eyes and ears this festive season with top TVs, serious soundbars, and much more
  • Samsung Galaxy XR revealed – Vision Pro rival is ahead of the game
  • 36 glorious gifts for Christmas – essential tech prezzies from just £15!
  • Samsung QN990F Neo TV rated – the ultimate new year’s resolution upgrade for the lounge
  • Wow-factor watches – top timepieces for any budget
  • iPhone 17 Pro on test – a sensational return to form for Apple’s flagship phone
  • Top winter snowsports tech – essential gear for heading to the mountains this winter
  • And so much more!

