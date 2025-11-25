The best screens and speakers, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and chances are you're currently stocking up on a few Black Friday essentials to save on that Christmas prezzie spend. How about an OLED TV, a Dolby Atmos soundbar, or a sublime-sounding record player? Perhaps not the most common items to find on your wishlist, but ones that could come in very handy over the festive period.

No doubt you'll find yourself re-watching Christmas classics like Home Alone, or listening to All I Want for Christmas Is You for the hundredth time, so what better way to make the most of the winter down-time with a few choice upgrades to your audio and video setup.

We've carefully curated the best TVs, projectors, surround systems, hi-res players and much more, so you can have the most entertaining Chrimbo on record.

Plus, we've got 36 last minute Christmas tech gifts from just £15, incredible watches from budget to luxury, and we test Samsung’s dazzling 8K TV – the ultimate new year's resolution upgrade!

Get this issue in our iPad edition

Read us on Android phones and tablets

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

The best screens and speakers – indulge your eyes and ears this festive season with top TVs, serious soundbars, and much more

– indulge your eyes and ears this festive season with top TVs, serious soundbars, and much more Samsung Galaxy XR revealed – Vision Pro rival is ahead of the game

– Vision Pro rival is ahead of the game 36 glorious gifts for Christmas – essential tech prezzies from just £15!

– essential tech prezzies from just £15! Samsung QN990F Neo TV rated – the ultimate new year’s resolution upgrade for the lounge

– the ultimate new year’s resolution upgrade for the lounge Wow-factor watches – top timepieces for any budget

– top timepieces for any budget iPhone 17 Pro on test – a sensational return to form for Apple’s flagship phone

– a sensational return to form for Apple’s flagship phone Top winter snowsports tech – essential gear for heading to the mountains this winter

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.