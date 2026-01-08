Epson’s 2026 projectors are getting a Google TV with Gemini upgrade

Quick Summary Epson will be rolling out Google TV with Gemini to its Lifestudio range of home projectors, beginning with the Lifestudio Grand. This will include new models and select existing projectors.

Epson is bringing Google Gemini to some of its best projectors, making it one of the first companies to add Google's AI assistant. It claims that Google TV with Gemini will deliver "a truly cinematic AI experience" to its home theatre models.

Google TV with Gemini will be coming to "select" projectors that use the MediaTek smart projector platform. It's designed to make it easier to find something worth watching, and also enables you to use your projector as part of a wider smart home setup.

The first projector to get Gemini will be the Lifestudio Grand ultra-short throw 4K laser projector, which currently runs Google TV with Google Assistant. Other Lifestudio models will get the Gemini upgrade later in 2026.

What does Google TV with Gemini bring to Epson's projectors?

One of the reasons for the upgrade is to bridge the gap between ever smarter TVs and home projectors. Gemini began rolling out to Google TVs in the Autumn of 2025, and as we said at the time it's one of the better voice assistants.

It brings the same conversational interface that we've become used to on smartphones, tablets and smart speakers to the biggest screen in your home.

The Gemini AI in Epson's Lifestudio projectors promises to improve discovery, navigation and flexibility. You'll be able to use its conversational abilities to ask for recommendations, to find specific shows, movies and live TV, and build a single watchlist that's synchronised across multiple Google devices.

And with the new Home panel in Google TV, you'll also be able to control compatible smart home devices using the same chatty commands.

One thing Epson hasn't mentioned is whether the Gemini assistant will be able to take advantage of Google TV's expanded hardware controls: on some TVs you can adjust the picture and sound settings via Gemini, for example, by asking it to make the picture brighter or make the dialogue louder.

It's possible that those features are coming to projectors too, although at the moment they're only rolling out to a select group of Google TVs.