Panasonic TVs are about to change forever – and its 2026 lineup is already shocking

Is this good news? Well, it's not the worst news

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News
Panasonic TV lineup 2026
(Image credit: Future)

Panasonic has announced a major shakeup of its global TV business, at the same time as confirming a fairly interesting array of TVs for its 2026 lineup. After a bit of speculation about how much more time it had in the hypercompetitive TV market, it's confirmed that it's entering into a new partnership with Shenzhen Skyworth, under parent company Chuangwei RGB.

Skyworth will produce Panasonic TVs moving forward in both the EU and the US (with other regions seemingly a possibility in the long run). That's a fairly big shift, but given how recently Sony announced that its Bravia lineup would be made by TCL moving forward, it's not the biggest structural surprise ever.

If there is something new that Panasonic is pushing, it's a range of new coatings that customers can choose to have on the TVs they buy – matte anti-glare ones at a range of strengths. Having seen these in person, they can make a fairly huge difference to reflections, albeit at a potentially tiny hit to overall brightness and vividness.

Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

