Panasonic TVs are getting an Auracast upgrade – and that means headphones for everyone

Quick Summary Panasonic is flipping the on-switch for Auracast in compatible TVs, and it's not limited to 2025 models. Many 2024 TVs are getting the free upgrade too.

Panasonic is upgrading multiple 2024 and 2025 TVs to support Bluetooth Auracast, enabling you to use multiple sets of headphones simultaneously. The update is rolling out now to Panasonic OLED, LCD and miniLED TVs that have the appropriate hardware and the supported models span the range from entry-level to flagship sets.

Auracast is a one-to-many transmission protocol, and it's capable of connecting far more headphone wearers to your TV than you could fit in even a very large living room.

The big benefit for Auracast in a TV is that it enables a couple, family or friend group to listen simultaneously when speakers or soundbars aren't an option – for example late at night when the neighbours won't appreciate a loud action movie or music. It's also useful if your TV's sound system is less than spectacular.

Panasonic recommends its own Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds, which are Auracast compatible (Image credit: Future)

In order to get Auracast you need two things – a Panasonic TV with an Auracast-compatible Bluetooth module, and headphones, earphones or earbuds that can connect to Auracast streaming.

FlatpanelsHD has the full list of compatible models for the US, UK and EU; in the UK it includes the Z95A, Z93A, Z90A, Z85A, Z95B, Z90B, W95A, W90A and W95B. That means the upgrade is spanning models of all kinds including 4K miniLED LCD and 4K OLED models.

These aren't the first TVs to get Auracast by a long shot – Samsung started adding Auracast back in 2023 and LG has been adding Auracast to many of its TVs this year. But it's good to see another big name roll out the technology; after a relatively slow start Auracast appears to be building momentum as a simpler and more social alternative to standard Bluetooth headphone pairing.

If your TV is one of the supported models the update should arrive automatically as an over-the-air firmware update. If there's no sign of it, check the update menu in your TV.