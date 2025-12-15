New Google Translate feature will leave iPhone owners with egg on their face

Quick Summary A new feature in Google Translate could make Apple's Live Translation look rudimentary. That would allow any pair of headphones to work with the software.

Back in September, Apple unveiled the new AirPods Pro 3, and a major new feature alongside it. Live Translation earned itself a significant section of the show, with the feature showcasing the storied Apple Intelligence technology in a new light.

Now, Google has offered something similar from Google Translate and Gemini. The Live Translation feature is rolling out slowly as of today – with one big upgrade over Apple's offering.

That allows the feature to work with any pair of headphones, negating any kind of brand allegiance required. In contrast, Apple's offering can only work with supported AirPods.

The new feature utilises Gemini to improve translations with nuanced meanings. For example, idioms – which historically don't translate well between languages – can be interpreted for their actual meaning, and translated on that basis.

That's a really handy feature. Historically, this kind of language has tripped up translation software, where literal word-for-word translations are meaningless is other languages. Utilising the power of AI to make that a reality is clever.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

There is, of course, a catch, and that is that it's not rolling out in too many markets right off the bat. To kick things off, those in the USA, Mexico and India will be able to trial it, with over 70 languages supported.

That's still in beta right now, but seems like a really simple way to make use of this technology. Simply point at someone talking and hear their voice in your language. It's easy to use, too – simple tap Live Translate at the bottom of the Google Translate app, then set it to Detect and Start.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are an iPhone user, then there is at least some good news. The same functionality is coming to Translate for iPhone next year, along with a suite of additional countries.