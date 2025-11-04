Apple Intelligence could soon be powered by Google... and others

Quick Summary Apple has said it intends to "integrate with more people over time", when it comes to third-party AI tools. There are no specific dates or official details as yet, but it will hopefully mean ChatGPT won't be the only service integrated into Apple Intelligence in the future.

Apple Intelligence was first announced back in June 2024 during the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference, better known as WWDC. It came with a number of promises, including a smarter and more contextualised Siri, as well as features like Writing Tools and Clean Up.

When it eventually launched on Apple devices later that year, not all the promises arrived, with the more personalised Siri, specifically, delayed until 2026. Still, a number of the features did appear, including the integration of ChatGPT.

Now though, it looks like other services and AI assistants could be in the pipeline too.

That's something that's been touted before – during WWDC 2024, for example. Back then, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said Apple “may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future”.

However, 18-months on the company's CEO Tim Cook is getting in on the act.

When can we expect more AI integrations for Siri?

In an interview with CNBC, (via The Verge), Cook said Apple has plans to integrate with other companies when it comes to AI tools: “Our intention is to integrate with more people over time,” he explained.

The Verge report claims Google Gemini integration, in particular, is in the works, while there are also said to be rumours on a partnership with Anthropic and Perplexity.

Cook also told CNBC that Apple was “making good progress” when it came to the upgraded version of Siri and he reiterated that Apple wasn’t against making AI acquisitions that could help.

This was something Cook previously said, though it was reiterated in the earnings calls last week when Apple announced its fourth quarter results. Cook said: “We are open to pursuing M&A [mergers and acquisitions] if we think that it will advance our roadmap.”

For now, there are no concrete dates on when we can expect the smarter Siri to appear, and there’s no official confirmation on a Gemini partnership or Apple working with other companies. But with Cook’s comments echoing Federighi’s previous statement, it’s seems there are some exciting things in the pipeline.