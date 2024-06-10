Apple WWDC 2024 live blog: going big on AI, iOS and software updates expected

Apple's biggest conference of the year is here once again. WWDC 2024 – the company's worldwide developer's conference, otherwise known as 'Dub Dub' to many – is back and taking place at the company's Cupertino headquarters later today.
The T3 team will be here all day to live blog in the run-up to the event – which kicks off at 18:00 BST (that's 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT), here's how to watch live – to cover all the rumours, tidbits, expectations and, of course, the actual event itself for a quick-fire summary of all the new Apple software and goodies forthcoming. So stay tuned!
First up, however, is to point out that no hardware is expected. No iPhones, no iPads, no Macs, no physical shiny goodies at all are anticipated. Crucially, however, it's the software that powers all those devices which is going to have its big day, with a push into artificial intelligence (AI) anticipated, among the usual iOS 18, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and other operating system updates.
The whole "Apple doesn't do AI" thing
While today's showcase is a big opportunity for Apple to go big on its own AI software endeavours, I keep hearing reference that "Apple doesn't do AI".
Wrong! The buzzer shows a big red cross! Apple does indeed use AI in all kinds of applications. Think about Portrait mode in the iPhone cameras – that uses subject recognition and machine learning algorithms to apply computationally rendered bokeh effects. All of which is AI – just without anyone shouting those two key acronym letters from the rooftops.
And let's not forget: Apple's own silicon, with its Neural Engine, is literally hardware designed for AI processes. That's the equivalent of a Neural Processing Engine, or NPU, something that's been appearing in chip architecture for many years – in the iPhone the A11 Bionic chip featured a Neural Engine and that was seven years ago, in 2017! On-device hardware with M-series also features significant Neural Engine power.
So WWDC today is about Apple making a statement. It's got the hardware in place and there's obviously more to come. The next step is leveraging that with tangible software features and the right marketing that'll have everyone shouting about 'Apple AI' or whatever various layers its programmes will be called. It's the necessary move, too, given how deep Google and other major players have already been in pronouncing their AI strategies.
The countdown commences...
So, good morning Apple fans! Mike Lowe here, T3's Tech Editor, to kick things off, while the whole T3 team gears up for the big event tonight. In just 10 hours we'll be in the thick of it.
But hopefully we won't need to trudge through it. Unlike many Apple WWDC events, which tend to focus on hardware too, this year it's believed there's going to be a lot of deep-dive into artificial intelligence and, I would suspect, ethics surrounding the topic – in a similar way to how Google handled the topic with its I/O event.
The only hardware I'm really expecting isn't a reveal, per se, rather an availability announcement: it's strongly anticipated that Apple's Vision Pro will be announced with international on-sale dates. Which is still a pretty big deal, of course.
So let's see what is uncovered throughout the day prior to the event kicking off proper, with Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, expected on stage (or perhaps via video stream, which seems a common theme now)...