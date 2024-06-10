Apple WWDC 2024 live blog: going big on AI, iOS and software updates expected

Apple's biggest conference of the year is here once again. WWDC 2024 – the company's worldwide developer's conference, otherwise known as 'Dub Dub' to many – is back and taking place at the company's Cupertino headquarters later today.

The T3 team will be here all day to live blog in the run-up to the event – which kicks off at 18:00 BST (that's 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT), here's how to watch live – to cover all the rumours, tidbits, expectations and, of course, the actual event itself for a quick-fire summary of all the new Apple software and goodies forthcoming. So stay tuned!

First up, however, is to point out that no hardware is expected. No iPhones, no iPads, no Macs, no physical shiny goodies at all are anticipated. Crucially, however, it's the software that powers all those devices which is going to have its big day, with a push into artificial intelligence (AI) anticipated, among the usual iOS 18, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and other operating system updates.