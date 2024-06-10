Apple Intelligence will power your next iPhone, iPad or Mac with AI skills

AI should be personalised, claims Apple

Apple Intelligence
(Image credit: Apple)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Apple has announced its own AI system – Apple Intelligence.

It'll be baked into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia when they are released later this year.

Apple has confirmed that its AI system is called Apple Intelligence, and it's detailed some of the features you can expect future devices to come with.

Coming as part of iOS 18. iPadOS 18 and Mac Sequoia, the new system will introduce all manner of AI-powered capabilities to Apple devices – across multiple apps and services.

For example, you will be able to use generative AI to create images to send in Messages, using three different styles – animation, sketch and cartoon – in what Apple calls Image Playground. The same image creation tool can be used in other apps too, in order to easily add visuals to notes or documents.

You can also create your own Genmojis – where the system creates an emoji that looks like yourself or a friend, or just a character you describe.

Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Apple)

Siri is another system that's been overhauled using Apple Intelligence. Not only does it get a new look, it can now be used conversationally. That includes contextual understanding of normal speech.

In fact, you don't even need to talk to the new Siri, you will be able to use text inputs instead – much like a chatbot from the likes of Google's Gemini system or ChatGPT.

And finally, Siri will work with Photos and other apps, even third-party software, so you can talk normally and the assistant will take actions. Say "bring up photos of Mat" and it will find all the images you have of that person. You can then say "make this photo pop" and it will enhance the pic.

There will be future features coming to Siri too, such as the ability to find information on stored images and then add it to forms – such as your ID number found in a scan of your passport or driving licence. And all through voice.

Also improved using Apple Intelligence will be the interaction with emails. You can let the AI reply to emails more easily, for example.

Apple's AI system will work both on the device itself – whether that be an iPhone, iPad or MacBook – and in the cloud for the more data intensive capabilities. It'll also integrate ChatGPT for free.

Apple Intelligence will be part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and the new macOS Sequoia when they are released later this year – likely September along with the iPhone 16 family.

It will also work on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later. You'll need to set your device language to US English if you want to use the new Siri features, though.

Topics
Apple
CATEGORIES
Phones Tablets Computing
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸