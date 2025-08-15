An Apple Robot could be in your home soon – and it's powered by Siri

Quick Summary Apple reportedly plans to enhance Siri so it becomes far more intelligent before putting it in a robot for the home. The robot companion is expected to be a table top device that comes alongside new products including a 6-inch smart display, and a smart security camera.

Apple is reportedly working on a serious Siri upgrade that will see the smart assistant taking charge of a host of new devices including a home robot.

According to a report from Bloomberg, we can expect Apple to unveil a new table-top robot powered by Siri in the future.

This is apparently part of Apple's plan to make Siri good enough to compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Once Apple has got the AI smarts sorted, it then plans to launch a host of home products which this smarter Siri will control, the report claims.

What is Siri going to do?

Apple appears to want Siri to run its AI and robotics range of products. Primarily there is a table-top robot that's going to be cute and charming.

It is described as a lamp-like device that's motorized to swivel and track your movements. It could even dance. While we may have to wait until 2027 for this Siri and Apple Intelligence powered device, it sounds like it'll be worth the wait.

iPhone (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

The Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrade could also see a new hardware home in the form of a six-inch smart display that acts as a central control hub. It sounds a bit like the Echo Show or Google Nest Hub products already out there.

Once Siri competes with ChapGPT, it could also be used to run more new hardware like a smart security camera which, again, will compete with the current offerings out there.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is expected to enhance Siri and Apple Intelligence in the near future but the devices, like smart robot, camera and display hub likely won't appear until 2026 at the earliest and perhaps as late as 2027.