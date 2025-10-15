Apple's smart home hub could finally be on its way – here's what we know so far

QUICK SUMMARY Apple’s long-awaited smart home hub is reportedly still on track for a 2026 launch, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The first-generation device will be built in Vietnam and is expected to feature an integrated display, A18 chip and built-in AI capabilities. Expected to be priced around $350 (£300), the hub’s release is shaping up to be worth the wait.

Apple fans have been eagerly awaiting a smart home hub for years now, but despite the company’s huge launch event just a few weeks ago, many were disappointed to see that the hub was still missing. Earlier this year, reports suggested we might not see it until 2026 due to ongoing delays with Siri – and now that’s looking more and more likely.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s smart home hub is still on track for a 2026 release, and interestingly, the first generation will be built in Vietnam rather than China, marking a shift in Apple’s usual production strategy.

We already know a few details about the device, including how it’s expected to feature an integrated display, an A18 chip and built-in AI capabilities. However, this is the first major update we’ve had in months, and it’s a promising one.

(Image credit: Apple)

Gurman also reports that Apple is aiming to price the tabletop model at around $350 or £300, though it’s apparently still exploring ways to reduce costs before launch.

With the new Google Home Speaker set to launch in early 2026 as well, competition will be fierce by the time Apple enters the scene. Still, for those deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, this could be the missing piece that finally ties their smart home together.

