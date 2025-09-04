SwitchBot takes on the Echo Hub with its own AI smart home hub

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has debuted a full new line-up of smart home products at IFA 2025. Within the launches is the SwitchBot AI Hub, a smart home hub with Vision Language Model AI that interprets events visually.

At IFA 2025, SwitchBot has announced a full new smart home line-up, featuring sensors, thermostats and lighting . The most impressive of the new launches is the SwitchBot AI Hub which SwitchBot has dubbed ‘the world’s first smart home edge hub with Vision Language Model AI – here’s everything you need to know.

Rather than keeping everything connected via your smart speaker or display, more and more brands have created their own dedicated smart hubs that focus solely on device control. For example, Amazon launched its Echo Hub last year which connects all your smart devices in one place, and other brands like IKEA and Tapo have also done the same.

Now, SwitchBot has announced the new SwitchBot AI Hub which offers multi-device management in one place. It comes with Vision Language Model AI and local AI which allows the hub to interpret events visually, much like humans do. What this means is the SwitchBot AI Hub can understand events captured by security cameras and summarise them in text.

This summary function allows the SwitchBot AI Hub to create home automation triggers or schedules. It can also better understand commands and search through video footage and history to find the clip you want, as well as provide event summaries in the SwitchBot app.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

As a smart home hub is designed to keep all your devices connected, the SwitchBot AI Hub supports Matter, and is compatible with over 100 devices. It has 32GB storage built in to save and store your footage locally while keeping it protected from any risks or hacks.

The SwitchBot AI Hub definitely looks like it will be helpful with users who have security cameras. It can support up to eight 2K cameras at a time, and is set to offer local face recognition for people, pets and vehicles later in the year.

Alongside the new SwitchBot AI Hub, SwitchBot has announced many new products at IFA 2025. This includes the SwitchBot Presence Sensor, an mmWave radar, PIR and light sensor that detects movement, radiator thermostats and climate panels, and a smart lamps and strips collection.

