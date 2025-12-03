Sony's new A7 V camera offers a solid upgrade on one of the most popular cameras around

The power of AI helps make the A7 V an unmissable prospect

Sony has unveiled its new flagship – the Sony A7 V.

That boasts a 33MP stacked sensor, and an AI-powered autofocus system.

Sony has unveiled the latest addition to its flagship camera range. The new A7 V is a successor to the ever popular Sony A7 IV, and offers a fairly decent suite of upgrades over its predecessor.

That allows for advanced processing of things like subject recognition, where users don't need to select an autofocus mode. Instead, the camera can recognise the intended subject of an image, and shoot accordingly. That's something which has really peaked my interest, and which stands to remove a substantial barrier from the photographic process.

The model also enjoys blackout-free continuous shooting up to 30 fps, with full autofocus and autoexposure tracking. It's a similar spec to the Sony A1 II I used earlier in the year, and that's a great feature to have.

IBIS is also impressive, with up to 7.5 stops in the centre and 6.5 stops at the periphery of the frame. That should allow for handheld shooting which stays crisp and sharp, even in scenarios where you might not expect it.

Priced at £2,799 (approx. €3,200 / US$3,700 / AU$5,650) this certainly isn't a cheap camera. And really, it has no business being. This is the latest "standard" from Sony – a camera which is designed to appeal to both photographers and videographers, and could feasibly be a professional-grade tool for either.

Whether it's the right pick for you will likely come down to the finer details. There is a lot of competition in this arena, with brands like Lumix and Canon offering similar specs and prices to tempt you into their catalogues. Still, if you're a fan of Sony, it's well worth a look.

