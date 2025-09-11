New Nikon ZR adds video chops from RED in a compact frame

Quick Summary Nikon's new camera is the first in collaboration with RED. The Nikon ZR is a videomaking masterpiece with an enviable spec sheet.

It has been over a year since Nikon acquired RED cameras, but now we're finally seeing some of that cinematic magic making its mark on its product range. That comes in the form of a new camera, designed to offer a compact solution for filmmakers on the move.

The Nikon ZR is a full-frame cinema camera, which offers 6k video recording and the iconic RED colour science, thanks to the exclusive R3D NE codec. Elsewhere, you'll find internal 32-bit float audio and a whopping 4-inch rear monitor for easy on-the-move capture.

Users can also expect stellar detail retention in shadows and highlights, thanks to a dual base ISO of 800 and 6400. That maintains the 15+ stop dynamic range of the sensor, to keep everything at the extremes in check.

(Image credit: Nikon)

To help ensure smooth operation in a wide variety of situations, the Nikon ZR also features full weather sealing. That'll be another box ticked for those run and gun shooters, who can rely on this camera to stand the test of time.

Everything is captured with a semi-stacked sensor, which ensures fast readout speeds and minimal rolling shutter. Users will be able to capture a wide range of footage, up to 6k/60fps and with up to 240fps for extreme slow motion capture.

You can be confident it'll look stellar, too, as the camera enjoys a fast autofocus system which is customisable by the user. Add in other natty features like 5-axis in-body image stabilisation and focus-breathing compensation and you're well on your way to your next masterpiece.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon ZR should keep up with that, too. Thanks to the innovative body design, the camera is able to quickly and efficiently dissipate heat, allowing for longer recording times.

Priced at £2,199 / €2,449 (approx. US$3,000 / AU$4,500), this certainly isn't a cheap camera for beginners. Make no mistake about it – this is a serious piece of kit for those who seriously want to make great video content.

If that sounds like you, there are few examples of this kind of camera which boast such a rounded spec sheet.