New Fujifilm camera is the ultimate entry-level photography solution

Quick Summary Fujifilm just launched a new camera and it might be the perfect pick for new photographers. The X-T30 iii offers a lot to love for photo-first shooters.

Fujifilm has just announced the arrival of a much anticipated camera. The new Fujifilm X-T30 iii is – as the name should already have given away – the third incarnation of the popular X-T30 form.

That's the brand's entry-level photography focused camera, sitting alongside the Fujifilm X-M5, which has more of a video-first spec sheet. That will make it a must-have for many, who have been wowed by the form factor and price point of the X-M5, but less so with the lack of a viewfinder.

Inside, you'll find the same 26.1MP X-Trans 4 sensor, paired with the X-Processor 5 for processing. That's the same combination found in the X-M5 and the Fujifilm X-S20, so you can already get a good idea of the quality on offer.

Fujifilm says it processes images about twice as fast as the previous generation, while the processor also enables the latest subject detection autofocus for even easier shooting. That should make it even easier to get the shots you want.

The love-it-or-hate-it Film Simulation dial can be found on the top panel, complete with three custom slots for user programmable recipes. That's a feature we first saw implemented on the Fujifilm X-E5, and it's great to see that trickling down to others in the range.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Elsewhere you'll find features like a pop-up flash, which is handy to have, and an Auto shooting lever, which allows you to quickly enable fully automatic mode – perfect for those moments where you ask someone else to grab a picture of you.

Fujifilm Instax users will also be rejoicing, as this model can connect wirelessly to Link series smartphone printers. Format support for the Mini, Square and Wide formats are also embedded into the camera, meaning you can shoot in the proper aspect ratio and print without drama.

The model will be available from next month, with the body only costing £829 / €949 (approx. US$1,110 / AU$1,700) and the kit with a new 13-33mm lens setting you back £999 / €1,099 (approx. US$1,350 / AU$2,050). That's remarkable value for money, and should make this a killer option for anyone looking to buy into a capable mirrorless camera system.