Lomography just launched the film camera the Pentax 17 wishes it was

Quick Summary Lomography has just launched a new camera, and it might be the best modern film camera. The Lomo MC-A offers everything you need and nothing you don't.

While digital technology has been around for years, it's no secret that film photography still has a big place in the hearts of modern photographers. There has been a real revival there in recent years, as people ditch megapixels in favour of a more analog process.

There's one big problem, though. Most of the cameras which can be used for this purpose are decades old, and while they can certainly be cleaned up and serviced, any concept of a warranty is long gone.

Last year, we saw the launch of the Pentax 17. That was a modern, half frame film camera, which offered a new option for fans, but didn't exactly scratch the itch most users had.

Now, Lomography has launched a camera of its own – and it might just be the perfect film camera for most people. The Lomo MC-A features a 32mm f/2.8 lens, which is multi-coated and glass, just like you'd expect from a quality product.

The camera can be used as a fully automatic point and shoot device, but with the flick of a switch, can also be used with fully manual control. That's a perfect hybrid for most users, where the camera can be effortlessly simple when needed and offer full control at others.

It also offers full DX code recognition and manual overwrite, allowing for creative control for those who like to push and pull their film stocks. There's even a built in flash with three different operating modes, while a metal body should ensure it's hardwearing enough for regular use.

So, what's the catch? Well... I can't really find one. The lens is fixed, so you'll have to be happy with the 32mm focal length, and manual focus is resigned to zone focusing rather than any amount of finer control.

Priced at £449 / €499 / US$549 / AU$799 the model is reasonably priced enough for those who want a decent film camera, but not absurdly out of reach. Throw in the attractive feature set and this one is quickly looking like a must-have for modern film photographers.